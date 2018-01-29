Tom Brady (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady decided to cut short his weekly interview with a Boston radio station, Monday morning, due to comments made by a recently suspended station employees comments about Brady’s daughter.

Alex Reimer, a young voice on the Kirk & Callahan Show, was indefinitely suspended last Friday after calling Brady’s daughter “an annoying little pissant.” He was commenting on the first episode of Brady’s new Facebook documentary, “Tom vs. Time” which aired on Thursday.

Brady decided to end the conversation after just two minutes, usually their chats are much longer.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said. “I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. My daughter, or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that.”

The episode opened on Brady in his home, as his 5-year-old daughter is calling for her dad to watch her play soccer. You can watch the full episode on Facebook, here.

Brady added, “I really don’t have much to say about it this morning.”

The radio station has since deleted the audio from its website.

Brady and the New England Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday, for Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis.

