ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The bi-state bid to attract Amazon’s second headquarters may not have ended in victory, but East St. Louis’ mayor says it wasn’t a total loss. Emeka Jackson tells KMOX the collaboration helped bridge a gap between the two sides of the river, and built on what she says has been 2 1/2 years of developing relationships.
“That’s important on a federal, state, local, public, and private level. We realize that those relationships have to be established and we want to make sure we let people know who’s in office and what we represent so they can be comfortable,” she says.
Jackson says thanks to those efforts, the city has several irons in the fire.