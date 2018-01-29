ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What if our community got as excited about our local artists as it does about our local athletes? What if people began collecting “artist trading cards”? It could happen, thanks to Dave Moore of Dave Moore Photography who created cards featuring more than 60 area artists.

“It will be a way for people to learn about the artists and get excited about the work they’re doing and seek out more,” he says.

The limited edition packs, which do include gum, are part of the new “Ebb//Flow: Artists of St. Louis” exhibition at Intersect Arts Center in South St. Louis. what did the artists think when Moore approached them about being on a trading card?

“Everybody was really excited about it. For some folks it was definitely a case of nostalgia from collecting cards the same way I did, and being able to be on one, I think, was pretty appealing,” he says.

Some large-scale portraits will be on display as well at this Saturday’s opening.

