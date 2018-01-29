ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A group of St. Louis City police officers is raising money to put washers in dryers in public middle schools across the city.

Sergeant Heather Taylor is president of the Ethical Society of Police, the union representing black law enforcement officers. She says kids sometimes stay out of school because they don’t have clean clothes — and that can’t happen, especially at this age in this city, where it doesn’t take much to start spiraling downward.

“We don’t want kids to be placed into the system because of something as simple as them not feeling comfortable enough to go school because their clothes are unkempt and they’re not clean,” she says.

They recently installed a pair at Yeatman Liddel Middle School through money raised at a trivia night. Taylor says they’ll try to have at least two more trivia nights this year to install a washer and dryer at a school in the central corridor and one in south city. They eventually hope to put them in every school that doesn’t already have one.

