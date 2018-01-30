(freeimages.com)
DESOTO, Mo. (KMOX) – An extensive fire destroys a church in Jefferson County.
The blaze broke out Monday night, destroying the Global Gospel Outreach in DeSoto, which just opened last summer in a rehabbed brick building.
A pair of apartments above the church were also a complete loss.
Two people and a dog were pulled to safety as the fire spread. Firefighters used ladders to rescue those trapped in the building. One woman suffered smoke inhalation and had to be hospitalized.
A total of 15 fire departments responded to the scene.