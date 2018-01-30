Filed Under:DeSoto, fire, Global Gospel Outreach
DESOTO, Mo. (KMOX) – An extensive fire destroys a church in Jefferson County.

The blaze broke out Monday night, destroying the Global Gospel Outreach in DeSoto, which just opened last summer in a rehabbed brick building.

A pair of apartments above the church were also a complete loss.

Two people and a dog were pulled to safety as the fire spread. Firefighters used ladders to rescue those trapped in the building. One woman suffered smoke inhalation and had to be hospitalized.

A total of 15 fire departments responded to the scene.

