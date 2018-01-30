UPDATED 2:19 p.m.
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOX) – Authorities announced Tuesday that the body of missing 39-year-old Adria Hatten has been found.

An aerial search crew discovered Hatten’s body near Horseshoe Lake about 9:30 a.m., authorities told reporters during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

A news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found “in a secluded wooded area, inside Horseshoe Lake State Park.”

“The autopsy will give us a positive ID, but we have every reason to believe this is her,” according to Major Jeff Connor with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

He said searchers got a break and began looking in a different area near Horseshoe Lake Monday night.

“We recovered an article last night that led us in a different direction,” he said, without providing more details about the article itself other than that it was a piece of clothing. “The article was found about a mile and a half from where Hatten’s car had been found last week, right at the tip of the peninsula of the lake”.

A pill bottle that belonged to Hatten was found by searchers Saturday, and her car was found a week ago, abandoned in a muddy field off Big Ben Road in Madison.

Authorities say an article of clothing provided the break searchers needed to find the body, about a mile and a half from Hatten’s car.

Police are awaiting autopsy results before commenting on whether foul play is suspected.

Hatten was last seen leaving a friend’s Woodriver house the morning of Sunday, Jan. 21.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

