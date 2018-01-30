Associated Press
Filed Under:Breyon Robinson, burned remains, Fairground Park, human remains, Spanish Lake
(Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Dental records have been used to identify a man whose burned remains were found in a St. Louis trash bin.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police on Tuesday identified the victim as 29-year-old Breyon Jamaul Robinson of Spanish Lake. He was reported missing Saturday, one day after his remains were found in a trash bin in the city, near Fairground Park.

Police have ruled the death a homicide. A cause of death has not been released.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen