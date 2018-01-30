ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign is discussing the presence of its controversial former mascot on campus.
It’s been more than ten years since the school banned its mascot, Chief Illiniwek, mostly at the insistence of the NCAA.
Now, the Illinois Student Government is taking aim at the fact almost every building on campus still has the Chief’s mascot on it.
Student Body President Raneem Shamseldin told the Daily Illini it passed a resolution to remove Chief Illiniwek’s symbols from all University buildings.
The reason – the student government believes the symbols have a negative effect on native and indigenous students.
This comes after the Cleveland Indians in Major League Baseball announced it will stop using the Chief Wahoo logo on their uniforms beginning in 2019 because the symbol was no longer appropriate for use on the field.