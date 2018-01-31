Filed Under:Adria Hatten, autopsy, Madison County Sheriff's Office, missing person
(Brett Blume/KMOX)

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOX) – Any hopes that a postmortem exam might solve the case of an Alton woman’s death appear to be dashed.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the results of an autopsy on 39-year-old Adria Hatten — it revealed no signs of trauma and “no signs of environmental exposure.”

The procedure failed to turn up any evidence of violence or foul play in Hatten’s death.

Investigators will now await the results of routine alcohol and drug tests before issuing a final ruling on a cause of death.

Hatten’s body was discovered Tuesday near Horseshoe Lake in Granite City, more than a week after she had disappeared.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen