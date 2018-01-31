(Brett Blume/KMOX)
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOX) – Any hopes that a postmortem exam might solve the case of an Alton woman’s death appear to be dashed.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the results of an autopsy on 39-year-old Adria Hatten — it revealed no signs of trauma and “no signs of environmental exposure.”
The procedure failed to turn up any evidence of violence or foul play in Hatten’s death.
Investigators will now await the results of routine alcohol and drug tests before issuing a final ruling on a cause of death.
Hatten’s body was discovered Tuesday near Horseshoe Lake in Granite City, more than a week after she had disappeared.