NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams will play a regular season game in Mexico City next season. The game’s date has yet to be determined.

It will be the third season in a row in which an NFL game is held in Mexico. It is one of four international games planned for 2018, with three games being played in London too.

The game will be played at Estadio Azteca, the same stadium that the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders played at in 2017.

Owner Stan Kroenke and Clark Hunt released statements:

“Southern California and Mexico share strong historic and cultural ties and this game will provide an opportunity to celebrate the special connection between these two regions. It is great to be participating in the NFL’s international games again and working with the league to grow the game abroad. Mexico has one of the largest NFL fan bases in the world and we are excited to bring Rams football to the millions of fans there,” Kroenke says

“We are thrilled to be a part of the NFL’s international initiatives once again, and we are excited to face the Rams at historic Estadio Azteca this fall. The support for the NFL in Mexico has grown significantly since our initial trip in 1996. We look forward to returning to Mexico and connecting with a new generation of fans this season,” Hunt says.

For the Chiefs, it’ll be the franchise’s first regular-season game in Mexico. The team played a preseason contest in Monterrey, Mexico, in 1996.

