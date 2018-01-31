ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some of those on the front lines of public safety are wondering why they aren’t getting answers about what they believe are unequal raises.
For weeks, they’ve been pleading to St. Louis county council members.
“I personally feel slighted by the lack of concern for thelow pay and high pressure, high demads of my position,” says Erin Gonzales, and she isn’t alone.
Kylie Reed says she’s a case manager who supervises inmates out on release.
“I am responsible for the movement of charged and convicted killers, thieves, and rapists within the streets of St. Louis. If that’s not public safety, I don’t know what is,” she says.
Reed claims the director said they’re lucky to get a 3 percent raise, while police officers received raises upwards of 16 percent. Case managers in the prosecutor’s office got 9 percent.
“The comments we’ve heard certainly would be appropriate to have some hearings on, some of the conversations that have been held to try to fix the disparities,” says county council chairman Sam Page.