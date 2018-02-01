ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing north county teen who threatened to harm himself.
An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for 15-year-old Elijah Carter.
Officers say Carter walked way from his home in the Parkmont Estates subdivision, just north of Christian Hospital, last night after leaving a disturbing note.
Carter is a 5’3″, 130 pounds, African-American male with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.
He was wearing a black tee-shirt, black sweatpants, and black Air Force One shoes.
Call St. Louis County Police or 9-1-1 if you’ve seen him.