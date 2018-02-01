ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Trying to strike a balance between the past and the future, preservationists turn out in force for a meeting about a new downtown high-rise apartment.
They were disappointed by the Housing and Urban Development Committee’s approval of a measure to build a 33-story, $100 million residential tower near Busch Stadium.
Bill sponsor Alderman Jack Coatar says the remaining section of an early 20th Century structure designed by an architect who worked on the 1904 World’s Fair would have to be removed.
“We can’t keep every building, and my hope is that we replace the existing building and it becomes a new historic building,” he says.
Construction on the apartment complex isn’t green-lit yet.It still has to go before the full Board of Aldermen and then the city’s Preservation Board.