ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – White noise prepared just the way you like it.
It can make you hungry, but it can also help you sleep. At least that’s the claim from a viral video on YouTube that features the sight and sound of salt cured pork. It’s usually associated with waking up, not nodding off, but plays into what study have shown that sounds of nature like rain and thunder can soothe people to sleep. Scientists call it ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response.
Best yet, the sound won’t hurt your diet or your cholesterol count.