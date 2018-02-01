Best Crafty Classes In St. LouisCreativity. It comes and displays itself in many different forms and is created by all kinds of people. If you have creative energy that needs to be expressed, consider taking a class, or two. In St. Louis, there are loads of opportunities to craft your way to creative genius. And it’s always more fun to create with a friend or two. So grab a friend and take a craft class. You never know what creative talents you’ll find.