Filed Under:America's Center, Comic Con, Marvel, Stan Lee

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Marvel creator and comic icon Stan Lee has cancelled his upcoming St. Louis appearance due to health concerns.

Lee was planned to be a guest at St. Louis’ Wizard World Comic Con this weekend.

The 95-year-old was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles earlier this week for an irregular heartbeat, but says he is feeling fine, now.

“All I really want to do is tell you that I’m feeling great,” Lee told ABC Los Angeles station KABC in an exclusive Skype interview on Thursday.

Other big names coming to St. Louis include Captain America’s Sebastian Stan, Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean, and Lord of the Rings’ and Stranger Things’ Sean Astin, along with actors from Doctor Who, Harry Potter, Star Trek, with more still to be announced.

The event is February 2-4 at the America’s Center. See the full lists of appearances and ticket info at Wizard World.com

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen