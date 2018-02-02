ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Marvel creator and comic icon Stan Lee has cancelled his upcoming St. Louis appearance due to health concerns.
Lee was planned to be a guest at St. Louis’ Wizard World Comic Con this weekend.
The 95-year-old was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles earlier this week for an irregular heartbeat, but says he is feeling fine, now.
“All I really want to do is tell you that I’m feeling great,” Lee told ABC Los Angeles station KABC in an exclusive Skype interview on Thursday.
Other big names coming to St. Louis include Captain America’s Sebastian Stan, Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean, and Lord of the Rings’ and Stranger Things’ Sean Astin, along with actors from Doctor Who, Harry Potter, Star Trek, with more still to be announced.
The event is February 2-4 at the America's Center.