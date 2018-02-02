ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – This Sunday is the Beggin Pet Parade, one of the many Mardi Gras parades to happen this season in Soulard. Purina’s Dan Hoehler says to give more people a chance to check out the cool costumes people come up with for their dogs (and sometimes cats), they’re moving the costume contest to the web.

“By doing the costume contest online we’re guaranteed to highlight the 30 best costumes onsite, so we’re also increasing the size of our finalist pool from nine to 30 to really showcase that endless passion that never ceases to amaze us that St. Louis pet owners have,” he says.

You can march in the parade with your pet for a $10 fee that goes this year to help Open Door Animal Sanctuary. Or you can hang out and watch the parade go by. Either way, Koehler says you’re almost guaranteed to leave with some treats.

And by the way, KMOX will be broadcasting from Soulard Market Park from noon until 2 p.m.

