ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Brentwood High School sent its students home early Friday afternoon after it was discovered a large snake was on the loose.

Brentwood police say the 9-foot boa constrictor had escaped its cage sometime overnight.

In the wild, the boa constrictor is known for twining around its prey and strangling them.

No one was hurt — police say the snake was found after everyone left, hiding in a floor vent. A broken hinge on the enclosure was blamed.

A biology teacher adopted the snake years ago and kept her at school, the AP reports. When she retired, she left the snake for the school to keep.

