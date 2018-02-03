PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOX) –The Pontoon Beach police officer injured in a January wrong-way driver crash is out of the hospital.
Village mayor Mike Pagano announced on Facebook, Saturday, that doctors released Lee Brousseau to continue his recuperation at home, “He’s come leaps and bounds from what his doctors and really what all of us thought he would get. He’s doing very good. Still has a lot of surgeries ahead of him. Still has pain, and it’s a long recovery.”
Pagano says the first of many planned “dine to donate” Brousseau family fundraisers in the Metro-East went well Friday – with one selling out of 200 “Brousseau Strong” t-shirts in about an hour.
