The St. Louis Blues 1-1 record on it’s 2018 Dad’s Trip will be forgotten by most over the next week, month or year. But the memories made will surely take a much, much longer time to fade away.

For this week’s episode of Freezing The Puck, sponsored by Carrier, we asked the Blues players about who was the most influential person in their lives. The answers came up all about fathers, grandfathers and family.

Robby Fabbri says he’s always looked up to his older brother and Colton Parayko says his grandpa never missed a game when he played his youth hockey. Alex Pietrangelo, Paul Stastny, Jake Allen and head coach Mike Yeo each mentioned their parents are their main inspiration throughout their hockey careers – Stasnty especially since his dad played professionally.

So too did Vladimir Tarasenko’s dad, but Vladdy also says it’s his currently family that keep his pushing the be the best version of himself.

Watch the Blues players tell us about their biggest inspirations in the video above.

Click here to read more about the St. Louis Blues Dad’s Trip, on Blues.com.

