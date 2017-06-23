Register to Win Tickets to ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’ at The Muny

Win: A 4-pack of tickets to “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” at The Muny on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 8:15 p.m.

Contest ends: Friday, June 23, 2017

Fill out the form below, to register for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” at The Muny on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 8:15 p.m.

To purchase tickets, and for more information, click here.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, June 23, 2017. Read the official contest rules.

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen