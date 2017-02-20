Register to Win Tickets to the MVC Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament

Win: A pair of ticket vouchers, good for any session at the 2017 Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Contest ends: Monday, February 20, 2017

Fill out the form below, to register for your chance to win a pair of ticket vouchers, good for any session at the 2017 Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on Thursday March 2, through Sunday March 5, 2017.

To purchase tickets, and for more information about this year’s tournament, go to the MVC Tournament page here.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Monday, February 20, 2017. Read the official contest rules.

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia