Top 2015 New Year’s Eve Parties In St. Louis

Say goodbye to 2014 and welcome 2015 in style. Grab some friends, or one special someone, and join in the fun like you did last year at these Top 2014 New Year’s Eve concerts in St. Louis . Party this year at the best area spots that know how to say hello to a new year. Ring in 2015 at one of these top places to party in St. Louis.

First Night

Grand and Washington Blvds.

St. Louis, MO 63103

(314) 289-1500

www.grandcenter.org Grand and Washington Blvds.St. Louis, MO 63103(314) 289-1500 Light up the night with a new theme – “St. Lou-Minous.” Celebrate not only New Year’s Eve, but also the 250th birthday of the city. Ring in the new year with a festive street party in Grand Center with both indoor and outdoor activities that are fit for the entire family. Be entertained by some of the best artists and performers in the area culminating with fireworks at midnight.

Hyatt Regency

315 Chestnut St.

St. Louis, MO 63102

(314) 655-1234

www.stlouisarch.hyatt.com 315 Chestnut St.St. Louis, MO 63102(314) 655-1234 Pick up your party favors that are included in the price of the event, and get your fill throughout the night at several food stations and an open bar. Dubbed the “Ultimate New Year’s Eve party,” get ready to dance and rock in the new year with a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. Come ready to enjoy music from not just one, but multiple popular local bands. Dr. Zhivegas, Smash Band and Tess Boyer will light up the dance floor and welcome in 2015 with energy.

Ritz Carlton

100 Carondelet Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63105

(314) 719-1433

www.ritzcarlton.com 100 Carondelet PlazaSt. Louis, MO 63105(314) 719-1433 Put on the “Ritz” in your finest attire to welcome 2015 in style at one of the area’s classiest hotels that knows how to have a ball. Start with a five-course dinner in the grill including a champagne toast from 5 p.m. till 9 p.m. when the dancing begins. If you prefer to skip the meal and arrive only for the dancing, enjoy music in the Lobby Lounge from 9 p.m till 12:30 a.m. Just be sure to specify when you make your reservation whether you will be dining, dancing or both.



New Year’s Eve Ball at St. Louis Airport Marriott

10700 Pear Tree Lane

St. Louis, MO 63134

(314) 291-7371

www.clubcontagious.com 10700 Pear Tree LaneSt. Louis, MO 63134(314) 291-7371 Get ready to party at this newly renovated space with a larger Grand Ballroom, ice sculptures, multiple bars serving everything from upscale liquors to soft drinks, a champagne toast and party favors. Select from three different ticket offerings of a sit-down, plated dinner, come after the meal for dancing and open bar, or go all out with the VIP ticket which includes a night’s accommodations at the hotel. Doors open at 7 p.m. for dinner with dancing beginning at 9 p.m. Either way, put on your dancing shoes to move around and welcome in 2015 on the expanded dance floors, but be sure to book early, because this event is known to sell out fast.



Casa Loma

3354 Iowa Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63118

(314) 282-2258

www.casalomaballroom.com 3354 Iowa Ave.St. Louis, MO 63118(314) 282-2258 Step into a new year with carnival-like fun when you welcome 2015 with a huge party, called The Beggar's Carnivale. Enjoy traditional carnival games and sideshow performers. Sit back and take in entertainment from acts with clever names, such as Jeez Loueez, The Hoochie Coochie Girls, The Three Penny Orchestra, guest burlesque artists and a talented aerialist. Or dance to the music of Monsieur Gaston. The party starts at 9 p.m. and doesn't stop until 3 a.m. the next morning when you have enjoyed a breakfast buffet at midnight, a champagne toast and a cash bar with limited VIP tickets also available.

