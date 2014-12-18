Top 2015 New Year’s Eve Parties In St. Louis

Grand and Washington Blvds.
St. Louis, MO 63103
(314) 289-1500
www.grandcenter.org
Light up the night with a new theme – “St. Lou-Minous.” Celebrate not only New Year’s Eve, but also the 250th birthday of the city. Ring in the new year with a festive street party in Grand Center with both indoor and outdoor activities that are fit for the entire family. Be entertained by some of the best artists and performers in the area culminating with fireworks at midnight.
315 Chestnut St.
St. Louis, MO 63102
(314) 655-1234
www.stlouisarch.hyatt.com
Pick up your party favors that are included in the price of the event, and get your fill throughout the night at several food stations and an open bar. Dubbed the “Ultimate New Year’s Eve party,” get ready to dance and rock in the new year with a balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight. Come ready to enjoy music from not just one, but multiple popular local bands. Dr. Zhivegas, Smash Band and Tess Boyer will light up the dance floor and welcome in 2015 with energy.
100 Carondelet Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63105
(314) 719-1433
www.ritzcarlton.com
Put on the “Ritz” in your finest attire to welcome 2015 in style at one of the area’s classiest hotels that knows how to have a ball. Start with a five-course dinner in the grill including a champagne toast from 5 p.m. till 9 p.m. when the dancing begins. If you prefer to skip the meal and arrive only for the dancing, enjoy music in the Lobby Lounge from 9 p.m till 12:30 a.m. Just be sure to specify when you make your reservation whether you will be dining, dancing or both.
10700 Pear Tree Lane
St. Louis, MO 63134
(314) 291-7371
www.clubcontagious.com
Get ready to party at this newly renovated space with a larger Grand Ballroom, ice sculptures, multiple bars serving everything from upscale liquors to soft drinks, a champagne toast and party favors. Select from three different ticket offerings of a sit-down, plated dinner, come after the meal for dancing and open bar, or go all out with the VIP ticket which includes a night’s accommodations at the hotel. Doors open at 7 p.m. for dinner with dancing beginning at 9 p.m. Either way, put on your dancing shoes to move around and welcome in 2015 on the expanded dance floors, but be sure to book early, because this event is known to sell out fast.
Casa Loma
3354 Iowa Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63118
(314) 282-2258
www.casalomaballroom.com
Step into a new year with carnival-like fun when you welcome 2015 with a huge party, called The Beggar’s Carnivale. Enjoy traditional carnival games and sideshow performers. Sit back and take in entertainment from acts with clever names, such as Jeez Loueez, The Hoochie Coochie Girls, The Three Penny Orchestra, guest burlesque artists and a talented aerialist. Or dance to the music of Monsieur Gaston. The party starts at 9 p.m. and doesn’t stop until 3 a.m. the next morning when you have enjoyed a breakfast buffet at midnight, a champagne toast and a cash bar with limited VIP tickets also available.