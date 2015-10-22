Top Fall Craft Beers In St. Louis

Urban Chestnut
3229 Washington Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63103
(314) 222-0143
www.urbanchestnut.com
Support local non-profit organizations every time you purchase something at this brew house, or its gift shop, whose purpose is to provide quality craft beers as they give back locally. Florian Kuplent is the in-house brewmaster whose ability to blend seasonal flavors dates back to years of experience. His history offers more than 20 years in the artisanal brewing business, including a stint at a German brew house, and perfectly blends time-tested European styles into modern crafted beers. Accent the cooler fall temperatures with the winged nut chestnut blend, or try a traditional schnickelfritz with its golden color rich in nutmeg, clove and vanilla flavor.
The Schlafly Tap Room
2100 Locust St.
St. Louis, MO 63103
(314) 241-2337
www.schlafly.com
More than 20 years ago, owners and brew masters opened the doors with the hope of offering great-tasting beer in a fun atmosphere to enjoy with the community. Today, the popular tap room is still going strong, offering delicious food and brew and known to be Missouri’s largest locally independently-owned brewery. Enjoy two specialty brews with each passing season, or choose from a large line of year-round beers. For fall, try the Oktoberfest with its bright amber brown, traditional hops German lager available only in September and October.
Morgan Street Brewery
721 N. Second St.
St. Louis, MO 63102
(314) 231-9970
www.morganstreetbrewery.com
Trust the second oldest and multiple award-winning craft brewery in St. Louis to continue their well-earned reputation of excellence. Their focus has always been on creating the very best in traditional and adding a variety of new flavors to beer. When fall rolls around, this brewery delivers a brew that embodies pumpkin pie in a bottle as well as several other brews on tap that change from season to season. Come in for some alone time, with a friend, or plan your next company event, party or reception in one of the six banquet rooms.
Pyrus
Four Hands
1220 S. 8th St.
St. Louis, MO 63104
(314) 436-1559
www.4handsbrewery.com
Experience a variety of beers from this 20,000-square-foot brewing facility that dedicates 3,000 square feet to barrel aging. Pair food from the menu with the best brews to bring out flavor. In the fall, enjoy Pyrus brew that starts with pears and spices and is the perfect pair to fall and winter dishes. Chocolate lovers enjoy the Downfall, a milk stout which has been aged in whiskey barrels with raspberries to add flavor.
Spiced Pumpkin Ale
Trailhead Brewing Company
921 S. Riverside Drive
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-2739
www.trailheadbrewing.com
Dine with the entire family from the full menu, including a kids’ menu. Nothing goes better with pizza and burgers than a carefully crafted brew for the adults. The brew masters offer an entire line of season-specific varieties as well as a wide array of year-round beers, including riverboat raspberry or old courthouse stout. Grab the spiced pumpkin ale that is only here for a short time, starting in mid to late September.
Tere Scott is a freelance writer and author of e-books and two educational blogs. She loves to research information to share. She currently resides in St. Louis. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.