October 22, 2015 7:00 AM

It’s time to get ready for crisp air and transitioning from warm, summer months into cool fall nights of autumn. As seasons change, so does the flavor of carefully crafted artisan beers. Bring out the flavor of fall with brews and micro brews of pumpkin, darker ales and fresh hops of the harvest that help make the transition from summer to winter more palatable with the season of fall. Local brew masters know how to deliver unique tastes specially designed for you to slowly sit back and watch leaves fall or squirrels scamper. Sip the taste of fall at local microbreweries with these top fall craft beers in St. Louis.



Winged Nut Chestnut Blend

Urban Chestnut

3229 Washington Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

(314) 222-0143

www.urbanchestnut.com Support local non-profit organizations every time you purchase something at this brew house, or its gift shop, whose purpose is to provide quality craft beers as they give back locally. Florian Kuplent is the in-house brewmaster whose ability to blend seasonal flavors dates back to years of experience. His history offers more than 20 years in the artisanal brewing business, including a stint at a German brew house, and perfectly blends time-tested European styles into modern crafted beers. Accent the cooler fall temperatures with the winged nut chestnut blend, or try a traditional schnickelfritz with its golden color rich in nutmeg, clove and vanilla flavor.



Oktoberfest

The Schlafly Tap Room

2100 Locust St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

(314) 241-2337

www.schlafly.com



More than 20 years ago, owners and brew masters opened the doors with the hope of offering great-tasting beer in a fun atmosphere to enjoy with the community. Today, the popular tap room is still going strong, offering delicious food and brew and known to be Missouri's largest locally independently-owned brewery. Enjoy two specialty brews with each passing season, or choose from a large line of year-round beers. For fall, try the Oktoberfest with its bright amber brown, traditional hops German lager available only in September and October .



Pumpkin Pie Brew

Morgan Street Brewery

721 N. Second St.

St. Louis, MO 63102

(314) 231-9970

www.morganstreetbrewery.com Trust the second oldest and multiple award-winning craft brewery in St. Louis to continue their well-earned reputation of excellence. Their focus has always been on creating the very best in traditional and adding a variety of new flavors to beer. When fall rolls around, this brewery delivers a brew that embodies pumpkin pie in a bottle as well as several other brews on tap that change from season to season. Come in for some alone time, with a friend, or plan your next company event, party or reception in one of the six banquet rooms.



Pyrus

Four Hands

1220 S. 8th St.

St. Louis, MO 63104

(314) 436-1559

Experience a variety of beers from this 20,000-square-foot brewing facility that dedicates 3,000 square feet to barrel aging. Pair food from the menu with the best brews to bring out flavor. In the fall, enjoy Pyrus brew that starts with pears and spices and is the perfect pair to fall and winter dishes. Chocolate lovers enjoy the Downfall, a milk stout which has been aged in whiskey barrels with raspberries to add flavor.