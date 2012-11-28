Top Pumpkin Dishes In The St. Louis Area

Eckert’s Country Restaurant
951 S. Greenmount Road
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-0513
www.eckerts.com
Taste a unique twist to everyday sloppy joes. Savor the taste of fall in these pumpkin joes. Eckert’s Country Restaurant adds a special pumpkin accent to this classic loose-meat burger. Served with a mix of sweet potato and regular fries the restaurant calls harvest fries, your mouth will water. Get these joes before the season changes because they are only available during the fall harvest.
Related: Top French Fries in St. Louis
Big Sky Café
47 S. Old Orchard Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63119
(314) 962-5757
www.allgreatrestaurants.com
Indulge in two fall squash flavors with a soup and a salad. Satisfy your taste buds in a healthy way with two gluten-free choices that come from local harvests. Crunch every bite of Big Sky Café’s butternut squash and spinach salad which is topped with radicchio, blue cheese and another fall flavor of roasted pecans. Complement your salad with a bowl of curried butternut squash soup.
Home Wine Kitchen
7322 Manchester Road
St. Louis, MO 63143
(314) 802-7676
www.homewinekitchen.com
Enjoy the taste of pumpkin pie without the high-calorie dessert. Brighten up your main dish with a side order of delicate squash. Seasoned with cinnamon and butter, the chef adds just the right amount of brown sugar to sweeten the deal for your memorable meal. Grab it while you can on Home Wine Kitchen’s dinner menu as choices are updated frequently.
Duff’s
392 N. Euclid Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108
(314) 361-0522
www.duffsrestaurant.com
Get a small taste of squash when you select the butternut arancini sage pesto from Duff’s. Bite into these tiny risotto balls known as arancini, which is derived from the Italian word for “little orange” named for their round appearance. Taste the butternut squash accented with just the right pizzazz of sage pesto. Enjoy the arancini on the side or as part of Duff’s three-course, prix-fixe menu served nightly.
Related: Top Tasting Menus In St. Louis
McMurphy’s Grill
614 N. 11th St.
St. Louis, MO 63101
(314) 231-3006
www.stpatrickcenter.org
Experience a mixture of fall and year-round fresh vegetable flavors with a visit to McMurphy’s Grill. Select the house specialty grilled field vegetables. Taste a combination of fresh grilled zucchini and yellow squash cooked deliciously with tomatoes, eggplant and red peppers all served over herbed rice. Custom design your dish the way you want it by adding special toppings for only $1 more.
Tere Scott is a freelance writer and author of e-books and two educational blogs. She loves to research information to share. She currently resides in St. Louis. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.