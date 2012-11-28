Top Pumpkin Dishes In The St. Louis Area

Breathe in the crisp autumn-chilled air and you suddenly want to snuggle up in a comfy sweatshirt and enjoy foods that arrive with the fall temperatures. St. Louis locals begin to crave fall-harvested foods with the season’s flavors of pumpkin and squash. Sometimes, you want more than a rich pumpkin pie or pumpkin-flavored dessert, brew or sweet specialty drink to satisfy these pumpkin cravings. Get ready to enjoy every last bite with these top pumpkin and squash appetizer or main course dishes in St. Louis.



Eckert’s Country Restaurant

951 S. Greenmount Road

Belleville, IL 62220

(618) 233-0513

www.eckerts.com Taste a unique twist to everyday sloppy joes. Savor the taste of fall in these pumpkin joes. Eckert’s Country Restaurant adds a special pumpkin accent to this classic loose-meat burger. Served with a mix of sweet potato and regular fries the restaurant calls harvest fries, your mouth will water. Get these joes before the season changes because they are only available during the fall harvest. Related: Top French Fries in St. Louis

Big Sky Café

47 S. Old Orchard Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63119

(314) 962-5757

www.allgreatrestaurants.com Indulge in two fall squash flavors with a soup and a salad. Satisfy your taste buds in a healthy way with two gluten-free choices that come from local harvests. Crunch every bite of Big Sky Café’s butternut squash and spinach salad which is topped with radicchio, blue cheese and another fall flavor of roasted pecans. Complement your salad with a bowl of curried butternut squash soup.

Home Wine Kitchen

7322 Manchester Road

St. Louis, MO 63143

(314) 802-7676

www.homewinekitchen.com Enjoy the taste of pumpkin pie without the high-calorie dessert. Brighten up your main dish with a side order of delicate squash. Seasoned with cinnamon and butter, the chef adds just the right amount of brown sugar to sweeten the deal for your memorable meal. Grab it while you can on Home Wine Kitchen’s dinner menu as choices are updated frequently.

Duff’s

392 N. Euclid Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108

(314) 361-0522

www.duffsrestaurant.com Get a small taste of squash when you select the butternut arancini sage pesto from Duff’s. Bite into these tiny risotto balls known as arancini, which is derived from the Italian word for “little orange” named for their round appearance. Taste the butternut squash accented with just the right pizzazz of sage pesto. Enjoy the arancini on the side or as part of Duff’s three-course, prix-fixe menu served nightly. Related: Top Tasting Menus In St. Louis

McMurphy’s Grill

614 N. 11th St.

St. Louis, MO 63101

(314) 231-3006

www.stpatrickcenter.org Experience a mixture of fall and year-round fresh vegetable flavors with a visit to McMurphy’s Grill. Select the house specialty grilled field vegetables. Taste a combination of fresh grilled zucchini and yellow squash cooked deliciously with tomatoes, eggplant and red peppers all served over herbed rice. Custom design your dish the way you want it by adding special toppings for only $1 more.